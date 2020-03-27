Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

March 29, 2020

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” an update on coronavirus testing in Vermont and news that the state will be able to test more people.

Dr. Tim Lahey joins us to discuss when the illness might peak in Vermont and other research surrounding COVID-19.

We talk to Vermont Law School Professor Jared Carter about who holds the power during a pandemic-- the president or the governor-- and we discuss whether people can legally challenge who is considered an “essential worker” during the stay-at-home order.

Plus, Bishop Christopher Coyne discusses how the church wants people of all faiths to join together during the crisis.