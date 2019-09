Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Sept. 15, 2019

Guests:

Brig. Gen. Greg Knight/Vt. Adjutant General

TOPIC: Probable deployment for the Vermont National Guard.

Brenda Torpy/ Champlain Housing Trust CEO

TOPIC: New numbers show even with housing development happening in Chittenden County, the cost for you to rent or buy probably isn't going down.

Host: Darren Perron