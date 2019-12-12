Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Dec. 15, 2019

Republican Kurt Wright joins us to discuss why he's not seeking reelection to the Burlington City Council. We'll look back at his 25 years in state and local politics.

Part of the USS Vermont Commissioning Committee joins us to give us the latest on the most sophisticated submarine ever built and when it will become part of the Navy's arsenal.

Plus, one-on-one with Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, as he discusses the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Host: Darren Perron