What's coming up on 'You Can Quote Me'

Feb. 2, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Gov. Phil Scott joins us to discuss a marijuana retail market, money matters and what he's hoping to get done this year. We'll also ask him if he's running for reelection.

Also, Our Adam Sullivan joins us to explain how the Iowa caucuses work and what he discovered about voters during his trip.

The director of polls at CBS, Anthony Salvanto, discusses the latest numbers and how they may translate in New Hampshire.

Plus, we'll have the latest on the coronavirus and check in with Middlebury College student Benjamin Renton who's been told to leave China immediately.

Host: Darren Perron