What's coming up on 'You Can Quote Me'

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
Sept. 8, 2019
Guests:
Dr. Mark Levine/Vermont Health Commissioner
TOPIC: Vermont replacing the loss of Title X federal money for clinics that provide abortions, an update on the measles outbreak and vaccinations, and a spike in sexually transmitted infections in Vermont.
Emoji Nightmare and Nikki Champagne/Pride Vermont
TOPIC: Pride parade and festival and the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
Daniel Post Senning/Emily Post Institute
TOPIC: Should you wear white after Labor Day and other etiquette tips.
Host: Darren Perron