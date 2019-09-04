Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Sept. 8, 2019

Guests:

Dr. Mark Levine/Vermont Health Commissioner

TOPIC: Vermont replacing the loss of Title X federal money for clinics that provide abortions, an update on the measles outbreak and vaccinations, and a spike in sexually transmitted infections in Vermont.

Emoji Nightmare and Nikki Champagne/Pride Vermont

TOPIC: Pride parade and festival and the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Daniel Post Senning/Emily Post Institute

TOPIC: Should you wear white after Labor Day and other etiquette tips.

Host: Darren Perron