Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Jan. 19, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman joins us to discuss his candidacy for governor.

Also, Middlebury College Political Scientist Matt Dickinson will analyze the latest Democratic debate, the presidential race, the impeachment trial and the sudden tension between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Plus, Sen. Patrick Leahy discusses the impeachment trial, whether he can be an impartial juror and how the impeachment trial could impact races this campaign season.

Host: Darren Perron