What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 26, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," three Vermont college campuses saved-- for now. I talk to Chancellor Jeb Spaulding who withdrew his recommendation to close VTC Randolph, NVU Johnson and NVU Lyndon.

Plus, testing and treatment for the coronavirus covered-- or is it? If you've got COVID-19, you may get a surprise medical bill, too.

And tests under the microscope. Staffers at a Vermont hospital are using antibody tests to see how well they work. Our Cat Viglienzoni shows you how the test works. And our Shelly Holt-Allen describes what it was like when she got COVID-19.

Host: Darren Perron