What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

June 7, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," after a week of riots and protests, Gov. Phil Scott says the police involved in the death of George Floyd should be punished. And he wants to improve race relations in Vermont. I'll discuss that with Xusana Davis, the state's first racial equity director.

Plus, Vermont's Episcopal Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown joins us to discuss the scathing letter she wrote about President Trump's controversial photo-op.

Host: Darren Perron