Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

June 14, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," we dive deeper into the state’s plan to move homeless people out of pricey hotel rooms and into permanent housing, with COTS Executive Director Rita Markley.

We will also get analysis of the presidential contests in three key states from our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura.

Plus, Margaret Brennan gives us a preview of what’s coming up on "Face the Nation."

And we talk with Carolyn Weir of the McClure Foundation about the organization’s gift of a free college course to every graduating high school senior in Vermont.

Host: Darren Perron