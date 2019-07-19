Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

July 21, 2019

Guests:

Rebecca Holcombe/Democrat for Governor

Topic: Her candidacy for Vermont governor

Kerrigan Davis/Injured in Cliff Jumping Accident

Topic: Her warning to other young people

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen/D-New Hampshire

Topic: What's going to happen to ISIS detainees in custody of Iraq's government and the Kurdish regional government.

Sen. Maggie Hassan/D-New Hampshire

Topic: Protecting U-S census data from a cyberattack.

Samantha Alger/UVM Bee Researcher

Topic: New research from the University of Vermont confirms that viruses can spread from honeybees to bumblebees via flowers. So what should beekeepers do to make sure their bees don't have an impact on the wild population?

Host: Darren Perron