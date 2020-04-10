Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 12, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," an update on the coronavirus in Vermont and the governor's extended stay-at-home order.

Plus, we'll talk to Vt. Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle about lost business revenues, unemployment claims and new restrictions on guest lodgings.

We speak with political analyst Mark Rom about Bernie Sanders ending his presidential campaign.

Also, we dive into a report that looked at the police shooting of Phil Grenon and missteps by several agencies leading up to his death. See our extended interview with Mourning Fox, the deputy mental health commissioner.

And we chat with the Vermont inventor of an alternative to ventilators. Jason Bates calls his creation the Vermontilator!

Host: Darren Perron