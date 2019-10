Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Oct. 20, 2019

Lisa Holmes/UVM Political Scientist

Topic: Analysis of the latest Democratic presidential debate.

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey/Pulitzer Prize Winners

Topic: Their investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement.

Adam Alpert/Author

Topic: The longtime pilot discusses his new book, "We Have No Crash Policy."

Host: Darren Perron