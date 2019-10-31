Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Nov. 3, 2019

Suresh Garimella/UVM President

Topic: Accessibility and affordability at the university and what the new president envisions for the school.

John Klar/Republican for Vt. Governor

Topic: Why he's challenging Phil Scott and his campaign's top priorities.

Margaret Brennan/Face the Nation Host

Topic: The latest on the impeachment inquiry and the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Jin Qian/Deputy Consul General from China

Topic: Relations between China and the U.S.

Host: Darren Perron