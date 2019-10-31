What's coming up on 'You Can Quote Me'

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:17 PM, Oct 31, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Nov. 3, 2019

Suresh Garimella/UVM President
Topic: Accessibility and affordability at the university and what the new president envisions for the school.

John Klar/Republican for Vt. Governor
Topic: Why he's challenging Phil Scott and his campaign's top priorities.

Margaret Brennan/Face the Nation Host
Topic: The latest on the impeachment inquiry and the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Jin Qian/Deputy Consul General from China
Topic: Relations between China and the U.S.

Host: Darren Perron

 