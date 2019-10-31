BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
Nov. 3, 2019
Suresh Garimella/UVM President
Topic: Accessibility and affordability at the university and what the new president envisions for the school.
John Klar/Republican for Vt. Governor
Topic: Why he's challenging Phil Scott and his campaign's top priorities.
Margaret Brennan/Face the Nation Host
Topic: The latest on the impeachment inquiry and the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Jin Qian/Deputy Consul General from China
Topic: Relations between China and the U.S.
Host: Darren Perron