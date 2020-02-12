Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Feb. 16, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," a recap of the excitement surrounding the New Hampshire primary.

Plus, Cary Giguere of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and Joshua Decateur of Trace talk about a plan to protect the state's hemp market with block chain technology.

And David Hill of VEIC discusses solar struggles and a report that finds solar installations are lagging in Vermont.

Host: Cat Viglienzoni