What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

June 21, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," what does "sex" mean? The Supreme Court answers in a landmark ruling that protects the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination. We'll get analysis from attorney Susan Murray who was instrumental in the fight for civil unions and gay marriage in Vermont.

Also, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wonders why China needed to supply the U.S. with PPE during the pandemic. Hear the exchange with James Richardson, the U.S Foreign Assistance Office director.

Plus, what would policing look like in Burlington if the force was cut by 30%? We hear from Deputy Chief Jon Murad, and our Dom Amato takes a closer look at the proposal by racial justice advocates to cut the number of cops.

Host: Darren Perron