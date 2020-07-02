Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

July 5, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," meet Democratic candidates for governor David Zuckerman, Rebecca Holcombe and Pat Winburn.

Plus, we'll get analysis of the race from our political reporter, Calvin Cutler.

We also talk to Kelley Helmstutler Di Dio, an art history professor, about the meaning behind monuments and statues, as the country continues to debate removing them.

And Montpelier Police Chief Anthony Facos joins us to talk about his retirement from the department, race relations and defunding police, and his successor.

Host: Darren Perron