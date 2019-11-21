Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Nov. 24, 2019

T.J. Donovan/D-Vt. Attorney General

Topic: Scams around the holidays & paid fundraisers. WCAX Reporter Cat Viglienzoni joins Host Darren Perron to question the AG and present her special reports which follow the money.

Rep. Peter Welch/D-Vermont

Topic: The latest on the impeachment inquiry.

Pat Cram & June Heston/Husbands died from exposure to burn pits

Topic: The ongoing efforts of these two women to raise awareness and money for cancer causes.

Host: Darren Perron