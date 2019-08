Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Aug. 4, 2019

Guests:

Wolfgang Mieder/Proverb Scholar

Topic: UVM professor creates a proverb collection unlike any other in the world.

Sen. Patrick Leahy/D-Vermont

Topic: Kyle Midura's exclusive sit-down interview.

Host: Darren Perron