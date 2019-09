BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX)

Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Sept. 22, 2019

We'll have a full recap of the arrival of the F-35s in Vermont.

Plus, Luis Guzman discusses his acting career, his latest projects and living in Vermont.

Guzman will also talk about a new music collaboration with David Pudvah, Tim Kavanagh and Ben Dunham, who will join the conversation.

Host: Darren Perron