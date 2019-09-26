Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Sept. 29, 2019

Tom Cullins/Victim of 1985 Hijacking

Topic: Discusses the arrest of a suspected hijacker 34 years after the crime.

Special report on suicide: "There were no signs." A Franklin County family raising awareness and money for suicide prevention.

"The Loud Crowd": A group of Parkinson's patients trying to keep their voices. See how a program at UVM Medical Center is helping.

Dr. Mark Levine/Vt. Health Commissioner

Topic: Why he doesn't support decriminalizing buprenorphine in Vermont.

Lt. Eli Hogan & Lt. Col. Chris Gookin/Vt. National Guard

Topic: They discuss a medical mission that brought them to Senegal and how it will help troops in future deployments.

David Bellavia/Medal of Honor Recipient:

Topic: He saved an entire squad under enemy fire.

Host: Darren Perron