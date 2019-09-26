BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
Sept. 29, 2019
Tom Cullins/Victim of 1985 Hijacking
Topic: Discusses the arrest of a suspected hijacker 34 years after the crime.
Special report on suicide: "There were no signs." A Franklin County family raising awareness and money for suicide prevention.
"The Loud Crowd": A group of Parkinson's patients trying to keep their voices. See how a program at UVM Medical Center is helping.
Dr. Mark Levine/Vt. Health Commissioner
Topic: Why he doesn't support decriminalizing buprenorphine in Vermont.
Lt. Eli Hogan & Lt. Col. Chris Gookin/Vt. National Guard
Topic: They discuss a medical mission that brought them to Senegal and how it will help troops in future deployments.
David Bellavia/Medal of Honor Recipient:
Topic: He saved an entire squad under enemy fire.
Host: Darren Perron