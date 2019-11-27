Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Dec. 1, 2019

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand returns from Afghanistan and now she wants to restore the role of Congress in war powers. We'll talk to her about that and a push to get exposure to burn pits in war zones to qualify as a disability.

Also, Bernie Sanders shows off his dance moves! Ladies lined up to take a spin with the senator and presidential candidate. You'll see.

Plus, won't you be my neighbor? One-on-one with Officer Clemmons from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." The Vermonter tells us how a famous scene from the children's show changed race relations in the U.S.

And we are watching your wallet. How can you get all of the items on your family's holiday wish list without blowing your budget? We've got some tips and Erin Sigrist from the Vt. Retail & Grocers Association joins us.

Host: Darren Perron