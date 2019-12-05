Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Dec. 8, 2019

Drug evidence piling up and waiting to be tested. Our Dom Amato got exclusive access to the state forensics lab and he's asking crime investigators why there's such a backlog. He'll join Darren Perron to discuss his special report.

Also, allegations of sex and drug abuse and harassment of female inmates at a Vermont prison. Our Cat Viglienzoni joins Darren to discuss the story, and we'll have an extended interview with former inmate Melissa Gaboury who says she was traumatized. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith also addresses the allegations.

Plus, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan provides analysis of the impeachment inquiry.

And we'll meet new Church Street Marketplace Executive Director Kara Alnasrawi. Hear her vision for the pedestrian mall.

Host: Darren Perron