Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

Feb. 9, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Middlebury College Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson provides analysis of what went wrong in Iowa and what's expected to happen in New Hampshire in the race to the White House.

Also, "Face the Nation" Moderator Margaret Brennan looks at the impeachment trial and the president's acquittal, as well as Campaign 2020.

WCAX's Calvin Cutler joins us to dig deeper into the governor's veto of paid family leave and the Democrats' failure to override it.

Plus, Ike Bendavid discusses his recent special report looking at Border Patrol agents along the Canadian border.

Host: Darren Perron