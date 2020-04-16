Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

April 19, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me," Gowns for Good. Meet UVM medical professional Than Moore who's turning graduation gowns into personal protective gear for hospital workers during the pandemic.

Also, who has the power to reopen the state's economy? The president, Congress or the state? A new twist on the debate.

Plus, Rep. Peter Welch gives an update on increasing federal relief aid.

And tests under the microscope. Staffers at a Vermont hospital are using antibody tests to see how well they work. Our Cat Viglienzoni shows you how the test works. And our Shelly Holt-Allen describes what it was like when she got COVID-19.

Host: Darren Perron