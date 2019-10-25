BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
Oct. 27, 2019
Nick Fortin & Col. Jason Batchelder/Vt. Fish & Wildlife
Topic: New deer hunting rules, the health of the herd, and diseases they're monitoring closely.
Kyle Midura/WCAX Washington Reporter
Topic: Washington Roundup: Impeachment, immigration, crime and custody.
Kevin Allison/Comedian
Topic: Scott Fleishman interviews Allison about his podcast featuring people telling true stories they never thought they'd share in public, including Vermonters.
Plus, a special report on misfit foods that end up in the waste pile, but are perfectly fine to eat. The push to keep them out of the landfill.
Host: Darren Perron