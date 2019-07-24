BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"
July 28, 2019
Guests:
T.J. Donovan/D-Vt. Attorney General
Topic: Equifax lawsuit, 5-Hour Energy lawsuit, race for Vermont governor.
Sen. Patrick Leahy/D-Vermont
Topic: He's pushing to get investigative materials on hush money allegedly paid to women by Michael Cohen on behalf of President Trump.
Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist
Topic: Analysis of Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill.
Neila Horikawa/Ben & Jerry's
Topic: Why the ice cream company launched a vegan line.
Host: Darren Perron