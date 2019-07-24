Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

July 28, 2019

Guests:

T.J. Donovan/D-Vt. Attorney General

Topic: Equifax lawsuit, 5-Hour Energy lawsuit, race for Vermont governor.

Sen. Patrick Leahy/D-Vermont

Topic: He's pushing to get investigative materials on hush money allegedly paid to women by Michael Cohen on behalf of President Trump.

Matt Dickinson/Middlebury College Political Scientist

Topic: Analysis of Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill.

Neila Horikawa/Ben & Jerry's

Topic: Why the ice cream company launched a vegan line.

Host: Darren Perron