What's driving Chittenden County's appetite for new hotels?

Several new hotels are on the drawing board in the Burlington area, raising questions about the need for all of those rooms.

More people visiting not just Burlington, but all of Chittenden county year-round, has created a push for more hotels in our region. Seven hotels are on the drawing boards, including two in South Burlington and one in Burlington, Winooski, Colchester, Essex Junction and Williston.

Just feet away from the Champlain Valley Expo and empty field will be home one of those new hotels

"It's 100 rooms. It's in the perfect spot across from the expo for it," said Robin Pierce, the community development director for Essex Junction. She says it will be a benefit for the visitors and vendors for the expo, but also those who want to stay in the area. "Every investment in the area that is thoughtful helps."

And it's not the only vacant lots that could see something new.

"We are becoming a much more mature leisure traveler and visitor destination year-round," said Tom Torti with the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce. He says there has been a trend of people visiting, forcing a growth in hotel development the past few years. "No one was talking about building hotels. Now everyone is talking about hotels."

Torti says there are currently about 20 hotels in the Burlington area, with a few being built in the last few years, like the Hilton Garden Inn and Hotel Vermont in downtown Burlington. "That was an enormous bump in the number of beds in this area," he said. Others have seen renovations, like the Double Tree in South Burlington. "Fourteen to $20 million dollar upgrade to that hotel."

But is there a need for more? Torrti says that if they move forward with the project, the research says yes. "They wouldn't be building it if it wasn't meeting the demand which is either here now or is projected in the next three to five to seven years."

Exactly when these hotels might be built is unclear. Some have been green-lighted by local officials and others are just waiting for developers to break ground.