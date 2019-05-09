What's next for undergrads at closing Vermont colleges?

This is the last semester ever for three small Vermont colleges, and that's leaving some undergraduates in a bind.

At the start of the school year, Southern Vermont College in Bennington had about 340 students.

The College of St. Joseph in Rutland had 200.

And Green Mountain College in Poultney had 427.

So what's next for all those undergrads who are partway through their collegiate career? Our Ike Bendavid visited all three campuses to ask them.

Green Mountain College, the College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College are all closing in the spring of 2019. The schools all cite financial issues-- costs going up and enrollment going down.

For students who are not graduating, they have each found a home at their small schools that they now have to leave, from Rutland to Poultney to Bennington.

"It didn't seem overwhelming or anything like that and it seemed like a perfect place for me to start off," said Dennis Ryan, a junior at the College of St. Joseph.

"It will definitely be harder to be doing what I have been doing without this place," said Nick Volkov, a sophomore at Green Mountain College.

"I think the small community vibe is what I am really going to miss the most," said Ethan McWhirt, a sophomore at Southern Vermont College.

After announcing their doors will close, each school offered tuition and credit match at certain partner institutions, hopefully making for a quick transition for students.

"They have been really helpful in that process, as far as I am concerned. They have done really well with that," McWhirt said.

But some are frustrated, especially if they want to go to a school that is not a part of the agreement.

Allison Irons has days left in the semester and doesn't know if she is going to lose credits.

"I have had a lot of questions about classes I have taken at previous institutions," said Irons, a junior at Green Mountain College. "Even though they transferred here, will they transfer at another school?"

College of St. Joseph President Jennifer Scott says they are working hard to take care of students who are not graduating.

"We have all but about a dozen with confirmation on where they are going next," Scott said.

Officials at Southern Vermont College did not make themselves available to comment on the future of their students.

All three schools are holding graduation next weekend. Southern Vermont College and the College of St. Joseph are on Saturday. Green Mountain College is on Sunday.

It's unclear what will happen to the campuses of Southern Vermont College and the College of St. Joseph, but Green Mountain College in Poultney is going on the market.