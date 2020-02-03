What's the holdup on promised drug detection devices?

Authorities in New York are still trying to identify a suspicious substance that sent 11 prison workers to the hospital Friday.

The incident has renewed calls for equipment that could help detect the presence of illegal drugs like fentanyl. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced federal funding for fentanyl detectors back in 2018. But as our Kelly O'Brien reports, nearly two years later there are still no detectors in the county.

"I'm not sure what happened with the program," Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said. "I'd like to think we will see these things shortly."

In May 2018, Sen. Chuck Schumer said $3 billion in federal funding would be put toward opioid addiction prevention, education and money would be allocated to law enforcement, post offices, airports and the border for "mass spectrometers." Those are $17,000 devices that can be used to identify fentanyl in seconds.

"It looks like a copying machine. It isn't but it's like the box," Schumer, D-New York, said in May 2018. "Get the money to localities like Clinton County, like Plattsburgh ASAP. We cannot wait."

That was just under two years ago and the county is still waiting. At that press conference, Sheriff Favro told the senator he should consider supplying the jails with the mass spectrometers, too.

"So we could detect fentanyl on contraband," he said.

Favro says fentanyl, a powerful opioid, can be smuggled to inmates in many different ways.

"Mail, coloring books, pictures of family, etc. It would be a great tool, a great safety resource," Favro said.

He says a lot of work goes into checking the mail or any contraband before entering the jail but people can be pretty crafty when trying to sneak items or substances in, and the sheriff says the detectors are the only thing on the market that could sense the substance before opening a package.

"It would be much nicer to be able to have this device where you would be able to scan for that and make that determination and seclude it," Favro said.

It's still unclear what the substance was that was found at the jail on Friday or what caused the staff to feel ill. Doctors and toxicologists have told WCAX News that casual exposure to opioids, including fentanyl, is unlikely to be the cause.

"You can't get sick from fentanyl just from being in the room with it, or just by having it touch your skin," said Dr. Andrew Stolbach, a toxicologist.

Still, Favro says having the ability to readily detect substances like fentanyl would be helpful.

"Lot of money, lot of resources, lot of things that didn't need to happen that could have been prevented with this device that was talked about over a year ago," he said.

WCAX News reached out to Schumer's office to check the status of where those detectors are and when we should expect to see the devices in our region, we had not yet heard back from them when this story was published.

We also reached out to the governor's office to see where the investigation stands on what exactly that substance was. He said Friday they believe it was fentanyl but no one has been able to confirm whether or not it was. They said the substance is still out for testing and couldn't give us a timetable on how long the testing will take.