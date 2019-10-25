Wheels for Warmth still looking for used tires ahead of sale Saturday

All week long people have been donating tires to various drop-off locations for the Wheels for Warmth program.

Now, those in need can buy those tires Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon.

But there is still time to donate Friday at four drop-off locations in Middlesex, Mendon, Stowe and Williston.

Governor Phil Scott started this program 15 years ago.

He says so far the Wheels for Warmth program has recycled about 35,000 tires and put back into use another $21,000.

Through this program, he says they've raised about a half a million dollars for fuel assistance without using any tax dollars.

He says the group still needs tires.

"If you have tires in your basement or your garage, you can no longer use, donate them to this cause because it benefits so many people who aren't able to buy tires or have the money to afford tires for the winter," said Gov. Scott.

