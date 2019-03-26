When does harassment rise to the level of a crime? The question comes after a pair of 16-year-olds from Essex were cited this week into family court after allegedly driving a Colchester high-school student to try to kill herself.

What started as an attempted suicide investigation in Colchester in January ended in criminal charges this week for a pair of 16-year-olds from Essex. The victim -- left with permanent liver damage -- after trying to overdose on acetaminophen. And it's forcing school communities to consider how to deal with the pervasive problem of cyberbulling.

"She was fortunate in that she was able to forgo a liver transplant, but she is going to have lifelong consequences from the damage," said Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen. He says the consequences were one reason for the charge of Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means and that not every bullying case rises to this level. "I think on a general bullying thing it happens more than we realize. To this level, it's actually very rare. We have a school resource officer who works with the school on a regular basis. But for it to get to the point where police are making a juvenile delinquency case is pretty rare." Allen

While cases this serious may be rare, cyberbullying is seen as a growing problem. "Bullying thrives in secrecy," said Kelly Perline, the Assistant Director at the Jean Garvin School in Williston. She has spent the last 19 years dealing with teens who have experienced trauma, including bullying. She says with social media it's much easier for students to make impulsive, public and hurtful statements. "It's much easier to be negative and to pull someone else down when you're not face-to-face with someone and to put it in writing and just put it out there."

Her advice to parents is to connect with your children so you can find out if they are being bullied or if they are hurting others. Pay attention to how they speak about others both online and in person. And model empathy. Use your life experience to help them understand what another student may be going through.

"So often our kids jump to quick judgments about one another based on the soundbites that they see on social media," Perline said. "Let's save lives, let's not drag each other down and cause more harm."

Chief Allen's message to high schoolers is simple. "Think before you send, and understand that these messages don't go away, that they stay around forever, and that they can do real harm to people," he said.

As for what happens to the 16-year-olds, the Allen says it's likely the case will go into a reparations process in family court. He describes it as a process that tries to bring closure to both the victim and the offenders.