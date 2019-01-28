When 'paid in full' hospital bills might not be

"I fulfilled my contract and paid it. And now they changed the contract," said Dennis Grover of Burlington.

Grover was one of 1,900 people in our region who got new bills from the University of Vermont Medical Center this month for care they paid for in 2017. He came to WCAX News for answers. Our investigation found the medical center and insurer MVP had erred in sending those out.

After we went to the medical center and MVP, we learned they were going to be forgiving those bills. They told us they thought they were only sending out refunds to patients who had overpaid.

But the question still remained for us-- is it legal to change bills nearly two years after the fact? Our Cat Viglienzoni broke the story and has this follow-up.

This is a bit of uncharted territory, according to the state's health care advocate. While the UVM Medical Center is canceling those bills, we found out there may be nothing in the law preventing you from getting a bill that long after the fact.

"You can't change your bill at this point in time, 20 months later," Grover said.

That's what Grover thought. But when he called MVP about a readjusted bill he'd gotten in the mail after paying it in full in 2017, he was told there is no statute of limitations on when they can make a change.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Does that give you pause?

Dennis Grover: It does!

"For the consumer, it's hard to know what to do," Vermont Health Care Advocate Mike Fisher said.

We went to Fisher to take a closer look at the law and what it says about when hospitals and insurers can-- and can not-- change your medical bills. Fisher says the law requires most bills to be resolved between providers and insurers within a year. But...

"There are a few scenarios where providers and insurers are able to correct claims that are older than that but those are fairly limited," Fisher said.

But for patients, he says it's less clear. From what they can tell, the statute does not have any limit to when your bill can be adjusted. So, there may be no consumer protection. Fisher says they would encourage lawmakers to look into that to make sure you can't be on the hook for more money years after the fact.

Grover says he's glad the medical center and MVP are not holding him liable for the bill. But he says he wants to see some protections in place so that he knows when he pays his bills in the future, they're paid.

"I think once a contract has been fulfilled, I think the contract is well and good and satisfied," he said. "And after that, it shouldn't be changed."

Fisher says there could also be tax implications if adjustments are made down the line. Those, he says, may be addressed in the federal tax code, though.

For health care-related issues, call the Vermont Health Care Advocate Hotline: 1-800-917-7787 or go to https://vtlawhelp.org/health.