When should NYC reopen? Governor says it is his call

New York City’s mayor unveiled a new set of data thresholds Friday to help determine when to loosen restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, only to have Gov. Andrew Cuomo say a short time later that it will be up to the state, not the city, to make those decisions.

Both Cuomo’s office and Mayor Bill de Blasio have been saying that the city is on target to begin reopening its economy in the first half of June. De Blasio said Friday that in order to enter the first phase of the reopening, the city must stay below thresholds regarding new hospitalizations for the virus and the number of patients in intensive care.

