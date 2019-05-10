When will international flights come to Plattsburgh International Airport?

In a few months air travelers could have more local options to fly internationally.

Although it's called The Plattsburgh International Airport, in an ironic twist, you can't actually fly internationally yet.

But that could change soon. As part of the airport's $60-million expansion project it has built a new customs facility. It's designed to accommodate a couple hundred passengers and includes the latest in bag check technology.

This could attract commercial flights to and from other countries. The airport has been in talks with carriers for years and nothing is nailed down yet, but Chris Kreig, the airport's manager, says possibilities are out there.

"Canada could be an option, the Caribbean could be an option, Europe could be an option. Again, we're having multiple conversations with multiple airlines," he said. "This is a regional asset, not just for Clinton County, not just for the city and town of Plattsburgh, it is for the entire region of northern New York, southern Quebec and Vermont."

But a number of questions remain. Kreig says the facility will be ready to go in the next few months, but there is still no set date. He says the number of new jobs also depends on what airline carriers make a deal. Those job applications would go through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.