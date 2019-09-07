Where a mine supplied a nascent nation, cleanup nears end

More than two centuries after people began exploiting the resources buried in the hills of Vermont, a river of pollution that flowed from what was once one of the most important copper mines in the United States has been tamed, and life has returned to downstream waterways.

Two decades after the planning began for the cleanup of the Elizabeth Mine and 16 years after the beginning of on-the-ground work, the work — paid for with about $90 million from the federal Superfund program — is winding down, and the Environmental Protection Agency is getting ready to turn the site over to the state for long-term monitoring.

The work rerouted the Copperas Brook, and buried and sealed millions of tons of waste rock so rain and groundwater wouldn’t travel through the concentrated waste and leach iron, copper, cadmium, cobalt and zinc into the West Branch of the Ompompanoosuc River.

“For the longest time, going upstream, (water quality) was good to excellent, hit Copperas Brook, and I think ‘nuked’ was the best term,” said Ed Hathaway, the EPA manager who has been working on the Elizabeth Mine project for years.

“It’s clearer now,” said Stuart Rogers, chairman of the town board in downstream Thetford, who lives along the river and unofficially monitored the cleanup by the changing color of the water. “So a couple years ago it was noticeable because we got kingfishers — you don’t get kingfishers along the river unless it’s clean water — and herons.”

While the Elizabeth Mine cleanup is almost done, more work remains to rid Vermont’s Orange County of its toxic industrial legacy.

In nearby Vershire, planning continues to clean up the smaller Ely Mine, another Superfund site, where work will begin once the funding, now estimated at about $24 million, becomes available. A third, even smaller complex of two abandoned mines, known as Pike Hill, in Corinth is also on the Superfund list and awaiting attention.

Early settlers discovered ore in what became known as Vermont’s copper belt in 1793, two years after statehood. But it wasn’t until 1809 that people began to make copperas, an industrial chemical made from iron sulfide used to make inks and dyes and for other industrial applications, also common in the area.

At the time it was important enough to the economy of the young United States of America that in 1817, President James Monroe visited the site.

By the 1840s, the Thetford mine satisfied 75% of U.S. demand for copperas, but in the 1820s the location also began to produce copper, needed for ornamental uses, brass and, later, wire for electricity and communications.