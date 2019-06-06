Where have Vermont's bees gone?

Honey bees are crucial to the environment, but experts say some pesticides are threatening their existence.

Courtesy: K.P. McFarland

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies says about 90-percent of flowering plants get help from pollinators like bees, including 75 percent of agricultural crops. The United States alone grows more than 100 crops that either need or*benefit from bee pollination and the economic value of these native pollinators is estimated at $3 billion per year.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Leif Richardson from The Vermont Center for Ecostudies about the grave concerns they have for some bee populations around the region.

