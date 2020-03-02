Where is Sanders spending his campaign cash?

It's never been costlier to run a campaign, and while there's generally a lot of focus on how that cash is raised, little attention is paid to how it's spent. Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura reports on how this year's candidates are changing the way campaign cash is spent, none more-so than Vermont's own Bernie Sanders.

Senator Bernie Sanders has already raised more than $130-million with average donations of just $18. Karl Evers-Hillstrom with the campaign finance group Open Secrets, helped break down how the Sander is spending it.

"There are so many different industries, and companies, and firms, and consultants making serious money off the presidential race," Evers-Hillstrom said.

Based on the latest set of complete numbers, for every 18 dollars, Sanders spends:

• $5.58 on travel, lodging, rent, polling, technology, and other odds

and ends.

• $5.04 goes to staff salaries.

• $4.68 to advertising.

• And the remaining $2.70 is spent raising more money.

As for where it's spent, Evers-Hillstrom says the money more or less follows the primary schedule. "What you see is them shifting their resources from Iowa, onto New Hampshire, onto South Carolina, and then onto the biggest Super Tuesday states," he said.

Historically, while the candidates' policies may vary, there's little difference between how campaigns spend their money.

"There's kind of a playbook, and you raise a bunch of money and you spend most of that money on media," said Jennifer Victor, a political science professor at George Mason University.

She says this year is different. Sanders, who has a large, unionized campaign team, is spending a much higher percentage on staff and less on media. "From my point of view, it seems like it's relatively consistent with his idea of running a grass roots campaign," Victor said.

She says when the Democrats eventually pick a nominee, historically the usual spending patterns will likely re-emerge. But she says unlike in the past, no candidate will be able to keep up with cash pouring in from outside groups.

Vermonters are financially supporting Sanders, donating more than 13,000 times, accounting for about half-a-million dollars.

