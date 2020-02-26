Where to find travel health notices on coronavirus

There are now more than 80,000 cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide. The death toll is 2,700.

Here's a look at how it's spreading.

-South Korea has 1,300 cases, the largest outbreak outside of China. Among the sick there -- a U.S. soldier ordered to self-quarantine off base. The Defense Department is banning all non-essential travel to South Korea.

-The virus is spreading rapidly across Iran. They have 140 cases and 19 deaths, the highest death toll outside of China.

-In Europe, Italy is reporting 400 cases. Twelve have died but 80% of people sickened in Italy are experiencing only mild symptoms. In attempt to slow the spread, more than 100,000 Italians in the northern part of the country are under quarantine.

-Greece, North Macedonia and Brazil are registering their first infections, all from people who traveled to Italy.

-In Germany, there are 19 confirmed cases. One of them is a kindergarten teacher.

-In Spain's Canary Islands, a hotel is on lockdown. About 600 guests are quarantined there for 14 days after two guests tested positive for the virus.

The CDC has a web page devoted to travel health notices. You can search a destination or disease by name.