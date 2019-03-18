Where to watch UVM in March Madness

Want to see the UVM Hoop Cats play in the big dance? Here's how.

It was a wild weekend in Cat Country. More than 3,000 people packed the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym to see the Hoop Cats seal the deal, reclaiming the America East title and winning a date to the dance. That was Saturday.

Sunday, we learned they were selected as a 13 seed and will face fourth-seeded Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut.

And here's how you can see it. CBS and the partner networks now pick the schedule. There will be a full slate of games on Channel 3. But the UVM game will be broadcast on TBS at 2 p.m. this Thursday. Check your local cable or satellite provider for the channel to find it on.

If you don't have cable or satellite, there's an app for that: NCAA March Madness Live. You can download it to watch.

And, of course, WCAX will be there in Hartford. We will have team coverage of the Cats and full reports on the air and online.