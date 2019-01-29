Where you can find help navigating health care billing, insurance

Health care can be confusing, especially when you're not sure how to go through the billing or insurance process. But there is help out there.

Mike Fisher is a Vermont health care advocate, part of a nonprofit that helps people navigate tricky laws and policies. He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the services available to Vermonters. Watch the video for the full interview.

For health care-related issues, call the Vermont Health Care Advocate Hotline: 1-800-917-7787 or go to https://vtlawhelp.org/health.