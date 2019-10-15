Investigators: damaged whiskey barrel shop didn't have fire protection system

Firefighters say a large fire in Richmond isn't suspicious, but they don't know what caused it.

It happened on Christmas Hill Road in a barn set up to make whiskey barrels Sunday night.

It was roaring on a barrel shop that was extending to the attached workshop and roof, but crews were able to stop it from spreading.

The building was heavily damaged, but no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Officials say the building didn't have any fire protection system, like a sprinkler.