Whistleblower reveals info on companies buying and selling your location data

People may not realize that their phone can follow them. More than a thousand apps reportedly collect location data fueling a multi-billion dollar market.

Thanks to an industry whistleblower, we are learning new details about how advertisers track our location through our phones – and how criminals could exploit that information.

More than 1,000 apps reportedly collect location data, fueling an estimated $21 billion market. Location data typically comes from apps that log the movements of a person's phone. Often people aren't even aware the terms and conditions of these programs allow this information to be collected. The data is then sold to aggregators, who in turn sell it to advertisers looking for consumer trends.

We wanted to know who else gets ahold of that information.

Correspondent Tony Dokoupil spoke with a young tech worker whose job it was, he says, to buy daily location data on some 80 million Americans. But last year he quit the business, telling us the industry was failing to secure this sensitive information.

Afraid to be recognized on camera, he instead gave us a list of contacts so we could experience this secretive trade for ourselves.

Six major data companies pitched us their product, unaware they were actually talking to a journalist. And all promised information on tens of millions of phone users, every day, including at home.

With a few emails and a phone call we got a sample of data showing the movements of more than 1,500 phones over the course of a single day in one of the richest ZIP codes in America: Greenwich, Connecticut.

"The fact that you were able to get so much data on the American citizens that live up here is quite disturbing," said Adam Scott Wandt, who studies "big data" at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He helped us analyze the risks in one typical neighborhood.

No names or phone numbers were tied to the data, but it was easy to figure out who each phone belongs to based on where they spend their nights in Greenwich. One phone pinged in the morning inside a $7 million mansion. The person then visited a country club before heading downtown and returning home. Another phone pinged someone's location 231 times as he or she left home for an hour to run an errand.

Reporter Tony Dokoupil: It's compromising information.

Adam Scott Wandt: It's extremely compromising information.

But it's perfectly legal. No federal law limits the collection or use of this data, though there have been calls for regulation. In a Time magazine op-ed, Apple CEO Tim Cook called on the feds to "rein in data brokers" and allow "consumers to track the transactions that have bundled and sold their data."

We wanted to find out how the people being tracked feel about all this. Of the two homeowners we were able to reach, one told us he was alarmed, but didn't want to appear on camera. The other's reaction caught us by surprise.

"Why would I care?" he said. "I don't think I want to do it. I'm not worried about it.

We asked executives at eight different location data companies for an interview, but all eight declined. Some told us they take privacy seriously and have safeguards in place, but none was willing to divulge which apps are selling this data.

You can adjust which apps are allowed to collect your location information within your phone's "settings" menu.