White House Correspondents’ Dinner rescheduled for August

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner as been rescheduled for the end of August, right after the Republican National Convention.

Members of the White House Correspondents’ Association said they talked with health officials before they made the decision.

“For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes,” Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said. “We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind the important journalism we have seen throughout this crisis.”

The dinner raises money for the organization which helps protect the role of independent news media coverage of the president and offers scholarships and awards for journalists.

Kenan Thompson is still scheduled to host the dinner and Hasan Minhaj is still scheduled as the featured entertainer.

