White House declares disaster stemming from NH flooding

President Donald Trump has declared a disaster in New Hampshire due to severe storms and flooding that happened in Grafton County earlier this summer.

Trump's disaster declaration on Friday comes with an order for federal assistance to add to state and local recovery efforts. The flooding took place on July 11 and 12 when many roads were washed out in the area.

The White House says federal money is also available to state and local governments and some nonprofit groups for emergency work and repair and replacement of damaged facilities. Those funds are available on a cost-sharing basis, as are funds for hazard mitigation work around the state.

The White House also says more designations could be made later if the state requests them. The flooding stemmed from heavy rain.

