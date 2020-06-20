White Memorial Park Pool opens

White Memorial Park Pool in Rutland is now open to a limited number of guests.

With two pools, social distancing should be maintainable for swimmers.

The rec department also shuts the pool down for half an hour every two hours to disinfect.

"What we are disinfecting are the handrails, and the bathrooms and any equipment they may have borrowed, like our lifejackets. We've taken a lot of our equipment away, a lot of our chairs. We ask our community members to bring their own chairs, their own umbrellas. And also, we've limited which bathrooms they can utilize,' says Rutland Rec Superintendent Kim Peters.

Families can sign up online for a two hour slot during the designated open swim times.

But the rec department is asking families to sign up for only 3 days in a 10 day window.

This allows more people the opportunity to swim.