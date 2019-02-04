White Mountain USFS crews getting back to business after shutdown

Now that the partial government shutdown is over, White Mountain National Forest crews are taking care of removing hard-packed snow from trailhead parking lots and freeing frozen-shut restroom doors.

Forest Supervisor Clare Mendelsohn said visitors can expect varying conditions at public sites across the forest.

Over the 35-day shutdown, nearly 100 forest employees were furloughed without pay. About 20 employees worked through the shutdown to ensure basic public safety and active timber contract operational needs were met.

Six permitted ski areas and other permitted private businesses were able to maintain their operations during the shutdown. Forest Service Snow Rangers also continued to provide avalanche forecasts critical to public safety around Mount Washington.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

