White River Jct. creates outdoor seating for restaurants

White River Junction has created outdoor seating on Main Street.

Awhile back, Piecemeal Pies approached town officials with a plan to block off space on the street, but the business was turned down.

However, at the urging of the town's select board chair, a new plan was put into action that has created a spot for a dozen tables.

Those eating out say it's important for the community as a whole.

"Not only does it help the local businesses but it is good for people who have been stuck inside their homes to be able to safely start slowly coming out and readjust to the new norm," said Sierra Varela of White River Junction.

The Tucker Box, which is next door, also got additional outdoor seating with the new arrangement.