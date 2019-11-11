White River Junction VA celebrates Veterans

Ceremonies to honor veterans took place across the region Monday including at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, a facility that celebrates veterans every single day.

The Lyme Town Band kicked off Monday's ceremony at the VA, where upwards of 25,000 vets receive care annually.

"As injuries are experienced both in combat and through service, the VA is an extension of the caring of the nation," said the VA's Capt. Richard Kirby.

Injuries that fromer Marine Lloyd Asbury knows first hand. "A lot of us has survivor's guilt, you know. Why the guy next to me and not me?" Asbury said.

Asbury served 10 years in the Marine Corps. He now gets treatment here for PTSD. He showed up Monday to recognize his fellow soldiers. "It didn't matter where he came from, what color his skin was, what his political or religious beliefs were. All of that was secondary. We had a job to do, we had to do it together and we had to count on the person next to us," he said.

And as the music continued to play, that message of community was echoed by Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont. He says the country is divided and needs to come together around a common good. "If we really want to honor veterans, lets act like veterans. Lets welcome one another regardless of our differences," he said.

Taps filled the air outside the medical center as a wreath was laid in remembrance. Asbury says serving his county were the best days of his life. "They instilled core values in me that I carry with me to this day," he said.

A day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for the freedoms we all benefit from.