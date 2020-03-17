White River Junction VA makes changes

White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center is making changes because of COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, any person's arrival to the hospital will be screened in their vehicle.

They’re asking anyone under the age of 18 to stay off-site until further notice. If you have an appointment, you’re asked to call in advance.

They’re also recommending to give them a call for any updates if you already have appointments to get updates and discuss options like Telehealth.