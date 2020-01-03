White River Junction building damaged in fire

A White River Junction building that houses the Center for Cartoon Studies was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the Colodny Building on Main Street for a fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. Officials say the sprinkler system averted a possible disaster by putting out the fire before it got out of control. They say firefighters were already assisting the Lebanon Fire Department with a car crash and there was limited backup.

One resident was temporarily displaced and there was also water damage to the Center for Cartoon Studies located directly below the apartment. The cause of the fire was accidental.